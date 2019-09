PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Port Richey middle school secretary has been arrested after deputies say she sent a Snapchat video of her masturbating to a 14-year-old boy.

Deputies say Heather Matheison, 25, a secretary at Chasco Middle School confessed to sending the video to the boy after the child showed the video to his mother.

She is charged with submitting electronic transmission material harmful to minors.