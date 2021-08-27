Party at Hogan’s Hangout, shop for your favorite scaly pal at Repticon & more this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There is plenty to do in Tampa Bay this weekend and as usual, the events are incredibly varied!

You can party with “The Hulkster” Hulk Hogan himself at the grand opening ceremony of “Hogan’s Hangout, head out to the Florida State Fairgrounds for this year’s edition of Repticon or even enjoy a little axe throwing to benefit charity and get some frustration out.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. 3D Art Exhibit at the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art

A new exhibit, entitled “Louis Markoya: A Deeper Understanding” will open at the museum on Saturday. The museum said the exhibit will feature works out are from local St. Petersburg artist, and former Salvador Dali protégé Markoya.

This features 80 works, including LED-illuminated lenticular prints and a 3-D film experience.

2. Florida Bridal and Event Expo

The bridal show will take place at Hotel Alba on Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. and caters to both future brides, as well as wedding planners themselves.

The wedding theme for the event, due to the ongoing pandemic is “Backyard Weddings.”

3. Tampa Repticon

Tampa Repticon returns to the Florida State Fairgrounds both days this weekend. The convention will feature vendors from across the nation.

“Super tickets” for $15 are available for entrance for both days.

4. Grand Opening of Hogan’s Hangout

Hulk Hogan himself will be attending the grand opening ceremony of his newest venue on Clearwater Beach on Saturday, though the location has been going through a soft opening for awhile now.

The two floor restaurant will feature food and drinks for purchase and the event will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event will support charity 50 Legs and also the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, each with donations of $10,000.

5. Lutz’s Watermelon Festival on the Farm

This Saturday event will occur from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Willow Bend Parkway.

According to the event’s Facebook page, there will be a watermelon toss contest, a watermelon eating contest, a ‘lil Miss Watermelon’ pageant, as well as a free kids zone, live music, local vendors, fresh produce and more.

6. Axe Throwing Fundraiser to support Friends of Joshua House Foundation

This event will be held by the Krewe of St Brigit to support the Friends of Joshua House Foundation.

The event is located at Civil Axe Throwing on East 9th Avenue in Tampa. Tickets are $20 per person and the fundraiser is for those ages 21 and up.

7. Monster Truck Fest

The festival, presented by the Monster Truck Racing League, is headed to the Grove at Wesley Chapel.

Eight monster trucks will be present, there will be dirt bike shows, inflatables, axe throwing, craft vendors, food trucks and more.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids and parking is free.

8. Rodeo Fest at the Florida State Fairgrounds

Rodeo Fest 2021 will take place on Saturday at the Teco Arena from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“Be mesmerized as cowboys and cowgirls from across the U.S. and Tampa Bay show off their skills in bull riding, barrel racing, mounted shooting, 4-horse relay race and mutton busting,” the event’s page reads.