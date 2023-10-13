HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of State Road 60 is shut down in Brandon due to a natural gas leak.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the eastbound lanes of West Brandon Boulevard are currently closed near Pauls Drive.
Deputies said the road closure is expected to last for several hours.
“Please anticipate traffic delays in the area,” the sheriff’s office said.
