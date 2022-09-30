(Photo by Florida Department of Transportation)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of Interstate 75 is closed Friday night due to flooding from the Myakka River, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

Due to the rising water, FDOT said I-75 is closed in both directions from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).

FDOT said drivers planning on traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida should seek an alternate route or follow the following detours:

Motorists traveling southbound on I-75:

A detour will be established at exit 257 (Brandon) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 60 to U.S. 98.

If a motorist chooses to continue southbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).

At exit 193, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return northbound.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-75:

A detour will be established at exit 141 (Palm Beach Blvd) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 80 / U.S. 27 to U.S. 98.

If a motorist chooses to continue northbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd).

At exit 179, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return southbound.

Drivers should avoid I-75 between mile markers 179 and 193.

FDOT and the Florida Highway Patrol said they will continue to monitor the river and bridge.

Major delays are expected in the area.