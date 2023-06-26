TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A portion of I-275 South will close overnight Monday into Tuesday for improvement project, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The southbound lanes of I-275 between Hillsborough Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard will be closed from 10:30 p.m. Monday until 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting, according to FDOT.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Transportation

Drivers will use Exit 47, head east on Hillsborough Avenue, south on Nebraska Avenue, west on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and then re-enter I-275, officials said.

FDOT said drivers should expect delays and congestion.

Crews will be performing “overhead sign structure work,” FDOT said.

The northbound lanes will remain open.