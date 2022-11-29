SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) — Dr. Brennan Asplen joined Sarasota County Schools as superintendent in 2020. Now, with a few years remaining on his contract, his job is on the line.

During a board meeting last week when two new board members were sworn in, school board member Karen Rose made a motion to hold a special meeting to discuss terminating the superintendent. The motion, according to the local union, came as a surprise to educators across the county.

“I would summarize the reaction by tremendous surprise and frustration and a lot of people were upset,” said Sarasota Classified Teachers Association president Rex Ingerick. “People are constantly emailing me and asking ‘where did this come from?’, ‘what has Dr. Asplen done?’ They are just kind of befuddled as to why this action is taking place,” he added.

Ingerick said the board, which is supposed to be non-partisan, is putting politics over education.

“They are supposed to be there to just look at what is best for education for all kids, and we are just looking at political agendas. The focus is not on what our education for our students is. They are picking and choosing different topics that Dr. Asplen was not responsible for. Our prior school board made those decisions,” said Ingerick.

He pointed to issues such as parental rights and masking in schools. The teachers union president feels a shake-up in district leadership will impact both morale and trust.

“It is a trust issue. Who is next? I mean, they are going to come in and they have already decided to get rid of a highly popular superintendent who really is not the cause of all this political upheaval, but they are pinning it on him,” the union leader said.

Going into Tuesday’s special meeting, School Board Chair Bridget Ziegler said she is interested in hearing from all stakeholders.

“Dr. Asplen has done tremendous things. He has come in under unprecedented moments and I have continuously given him praise for that. I also think there are very serious issues that deserve to be addressed because they impact families and children and that is what we are here to do,” Ziegler said. “At the end of the day, we move into tonight as a very transparent and candid conversation. There are a lot of unknowns, but my job is to make sure we maintain focus on what matters,” she continued.

In a statement released Monday, Dr. Asplen said he and his wife were “highly disappointed and plummeted into emotional turmoil” by the motion made last week.

”After much reflection over the Thanksgiving holiday, it is with a heavy heart that I have accepted the fact that I will soon be separated by the School Board, as a collaborative relationship does not appear to be attainable. To that end, I seek not to be a distraction from the passionately steadfast commitment of our SCS teachers, administrators, employees, and the greater parent/student community,” Asplen said in the statement.

He went on to write, “I have one request, please do better by your next Superintendent; allow that individual to freely be the instructional leader focused on student achievement, not dragged into the quagmire of the political arena. With all due respect, please do not allow that to be Sarasota’s legacy.”

The school board chambers were packed Tuesday night. Dozens of people signed up to speak before the board. 8 On Your Side has a crew inside the meeting, monitoring the outcome.

This is a developing story. More updates will be posted once the meeting concludes.