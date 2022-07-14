PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The 20-year-old man arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious sexual battery of two middle school aged girls faced a judge Thursday morning.

The parents of one of the victims spoke with 8 On Your side after attending the pre-trial hearing because they fear Brandon Williams of Hudson befriended and took advantage of other young girls.

“Our lives have been turned upside down,” the father of the 13-year-old victim said. “We had to do a lot of things to change for our daughter’s safety.”

8 On Your Side is not identifying the parents to protect their daughter’s identity.

“He would pick her up from the school and they would go do whatever and he would bring her home the normal time the bus should be dropping her off,” the girl’s mother said.

Williams bonded out of jail shortly after his January 14th arrest. The father said the girl is now living with him out of state and they weren’t comfortable with her returning to Hudson after Williams’ release.

“They need to keep him locked up,” the father said. “That’s where he belongs.”

The parents were in the courtroom as Williams appeared in handcuffs before the judge.

“My understanding is he’s been charged with an additional four charges,” the judge said.

On Wednesday, deputies announced they arrested Williams again, this time for lewd and lascivious sexual battery of a 12-year-old girl.

“There are definitely more victims,” said Janine Stokes, the former cheerleading coach at Hudson Academy. Stokes said she quit her job as the cheerleading coach because she believes the middle school did not do enough to alert parents.

“Brandon came in under the ruse of being one of the girls brothers,” Stokes told 8 On Your Side. “He came to all the games. He hung out with the kids.”

Stokes said Williams followed her daughter to a basketball game. “I don’t think there was necessarily a crime involved with my daughter,” she said. “I think I caught it in time.”

A Pasco Schools spokesperson said after learning of Williams’ first arrest, they worked with the Sheriff’s Office to have him trespassed from school property in February.

“A grown man has no business speaking to an underage child,” Stokes said.

Deputies said they want other potential victims to come forward. So does the 13-year-old girl’s family.

“Just check your daughter’s phone,” her mom said. “Don’t be afraid to come forth. They may not like it but we have to stand together as a community and protect them.”

Any potential victim of Williams should contact the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.