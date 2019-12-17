Parents of St. Petersburg murder victim plea for the public’s help in locating murder suspect

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The past seven days have been a fog for Joy Steinruck.

On Dec.10, her son 24-year old Jason Carr was shot and killed at a roofing business in St. Petersburg.

“Just dealing with the funeral, much less knowing that the murderer is still out there,” said Steinruck. “I just want to go home but he’s not there.”

Steinruck met with Jason’s father, Jason Carr Sr. at the Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Petersburg on Monday night. That’s where they are planning on burying their son. He was always fond of the military so they picked a gravesite near a memorial with eagles and a flag.

Shortly after the murder, St. Petersburg Police detectives released a video of a person of interest.

On Monday afternoon they released video of a vehicle they believe was involved

Steinruck had just dropped her son off at work that Monday, 10 minutes later she got the phone call and rushed to the hospital.

“Then they let me go back, me and his brother. And we couldn’t’ even touch him because they still wanted to do DNA,” said Steinruck. “And then literally right after I walked out, I and his brother walked out, he passed away. They came and told us his heart stopped.”

Investigators say, while they do not have the killer in custody, they don’t believe the public is in danger. Which, generally means, the victim, in this case, was not a random target.

Jason Carr Sr, and his son Jason Jr, who was murdered on December 9th.

Jason Carr Sr. has experienced a range of emotions since his son’s death.

“I’ve cried enough tears to fill a quart bottle, I bet. And as soon as I think that they’re gone, something will happen and they’ll start pouring again,” said Carr, standing feet from where his son will be buried. “Just such a terrible thing that you wouldn’t expect to happen to such a fine young man.”

There has been an outpouring of support from the community, well-wishers helping the family to pay for Jason’s funeral which you can donate here.

The family also asked Eight on Your side to share the funeral arrangements.