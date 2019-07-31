Parents of 14 year old Tampa boy who died during football practice appear with attorney

Hezekiah Walters shortly after first day at practice

Wednesday the parents of a 14 year old boy who collapsed and died during football practice at Middleton High School nearly two months ago, appeared publicly for the first time.

“They are so devastated by this loss,” said Steve Yerrid, attorney for the family.

Although they didn’t speak, in both Phyllis and Felix Walter’s eyes you could see the pain and hurt over the death of their son Hezekiah.

He died on his second day of football practice in early June.

In the background of the news conference, a photo Phyllis took just a day or two before her son passed away.

“They wanna tell you all how much they appreciate the prayers, your thoughts, the sympathy that’s already been expressed by many,” Yerrid said.

Although we still don’t have an official cause of death, a preliminary medical report shows Hezekiah’s body temperature was 102 the day he died after those conditioning drills.

Hezekiah’s father had spoken with the coach before he started playing football.

“He made sure he went out there on that first day and met the coach, who he would be entrusting his son to and spoke with him about it and said he needs encouragement and some teaching and some work to get him climatized,” said attorney David Dickey.

This news conference came two days after the Superintendent Jeff Eakins announced changes they’d made in wake of Heze’s death… namely that the assistant principal at the school and the head football coach have been removed from their jobs and assigned to other duties.

The Walters family wants more. They want athletic trainers at schools, proper protocols followed and more people present at pre-conditioning practices.

“We want substantive change, we want substantive assurances and we wanna make sure this young man did not lose his life in vain.. the money, the money is less important,” Yerrid said.

Although they haven’t filed a lawsuit, they didn’t rule one out either.