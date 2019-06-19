Parents, coaches brawl after call by 13-year-old ump at youth baseball game

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (NBC) — More than a dozen people brawled at a Colorado youth baseball game after a 13-year-old umpire made a questionable call.

It happened last week during a 7-year-old youth game in the city of Lakewood.

Police said parents and coaches started throwing punches in a dispute over whether the young umpire made the right call.

John Romero, with the Lakewood Police Department, said, “When we got there at least 15 to 20 adults were fighting. This all stemmed from a 7-year-old youth baseball game.”

Several people got hurt in the fight, one person seriously.

“There is at least one suspect who sucker punches another person. He is wearing the white shirt and teal pants,” Romero said.

Four people were cited with disorderly conduct and police are looking to file more charges.

“There are little kids involved. There are seven year old kids who are watching their coaches and their parents.” Romero said. “People that they are suppose to look up to. People that they are suppose to learn from and this is what they are seeing.”

TRENDING STORIES

Super-termite that chews through concrete headed for Tampa Bay

Customers may have been exposed to hepatitis A at Spring Hill pizza restaurant

Another American tourist found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room

Disney World raises prices on most annual passes

Friendly black bear killed after people feed it, take selfies

NASA spots large ‘Star Trek’ logo on Mars

Dairy Queen to celebrate first day of summer with free cones

‘World’s largest Christmas light maze’ coming to Tropicana Field