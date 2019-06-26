Parents angered by state offer to allow dentist to continue practicing after son’s death

NORTH PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – An investigation by the Florida Department of Health found that New Port Richey dentist Dr. Veronica Thompson made seven mistakes when she treated 39-year-old Tommy Myers nearly five years ago.

One of those miscues was, according to the state, administering anesthesia at four times the recommended dose for a healthy adult.

The Board of Dentistry voted to revoke Dr. Thompson’s license. Instead, attorneys for the DOH offered to settle the case with Dr. Thompson.

And now another offer is on the table.

Tommy’s parents want Dr. Thompson’s license revoked. They want a hearing before an administrative law judge.

In 2017, Dr. Thompson signed an Election of Rights form disputing the allegations made against her by the state and demanding a hearing.