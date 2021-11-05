Parents, 16-year-old found dead in Florida condo, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Orlando police are investigating after three people were found dead on Thursday.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 5100 block of Conroy Road at the Residences at Villa Medici Condos around 10 a.m. A woman called 911 because she said she had not been able to get a hold of the family of three for several days.

Police forced their way in after looking through a window and seeing that something was wrong.

Upon arrival, officers found two women, a 48-year-old and a 16-year-old, and a man, 53, dead inside the condominium. Officials say the teen attended Dr. Phillips High School.

Police say this appears to be a murder-suicide.

Officials said that police believe the 53-year-old male killed his wife and child before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators said the suspect moved his family to the United States from Spain very rapidly many years ago. Additionally, police say the suspect restricted communication his wife could have with loved ones.

“He was so controlling, the wife’s family had no idea where the victim was,” one officer stated.

People who worked with the wife at Bravo supermarket on Oak Ridge Road said the husband was the one who came in and asked for a job for her and spoke for her. Coworkers said the woman always seemed nervous but they did not know her well enough to know the extent of what she may have been experiencing at home.

Police Chief Orlando Rolón pointed out that all people are entitled to domestic abuse protection “regardless of immigration status.”

Officials said the family had moved to Orlando over the summer from New Jersey. Officers had not been called out to residence before.

One officer said that children living in fear at their home should reach out to someone at their school or even a friend’s parent.

If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.