Panic at Atlanta airport after ‘accidental discharge’ causes active-shooter scare

(NEXSTAR) – Panic gripped portions of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) on Saturday afternoon after an “accidental discharge” inside the airport.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. Travelers had initially believed there was an active shooter inside the airport, according to reactions on Twitter.

“There is not an active shooter,” airport officials wrote on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m. “There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees.”

Travelers inside the airport had taken to Twitter shortly after the incident occurred, with many believing there to be an active-shooter situation.

One video showed several people crawling or laying on the floor amid stanchions that appear to have been knocked to the ground. Another said there was a “stampede out of delta terminal” after people heard shots.

Airport officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Bruh this is going on right now at the Atlanta airport!!! pic.twitter.com/fA3QwszuRn — JamariJonesATL (@JamariJones_ATL) November 20, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.