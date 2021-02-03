Palmetto man says erosion issue with concrete plant taking toll on his construction business

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – The owner of a Manatee County construction company says he’s hit a cement wall when it comes to growing his business due to growing erosion concerns.

Christopher Mullinex, owner of Gilliam Construction, bought a property on 17th St. E. in Palmetto about one year ago. The neighboring business is a concrete plant owned by Argos.

Mullinex says sludgy water is coming from the plant onto his property and eroding the grounds. Both businesses hired surveyors who marked a mutual property line.

Mullinex says the erosion covers nearly 15 feet on certain parts of his property.

“I have been in contact with Manatee County.,” he said. “They said it’s a civil matter, but the code enforcement officer instructed me that they were trespassing on my property.”

“They are making money. They are going forward. They are building. They are operating and my design and my layout for this property what I envisioned, I can’t achieve because of this,” Mullinex said. “At this point, I am at a dead stop as far as growing my company.”

Mullinex had plans to build bins to store aggregate on his four acre property, but due to the erosion, he can’t continue with those plans on the southernmost part of his property.

“For me to build my business and to grow my business, I need every inch of property and to do what I need to do, the wall needs to be stable,” Mullinex said.

The local business owner says the sludge coming from the concrete plant is to blame.

“I am paying taxes on something that I am not able to use,” he continued. “That they are actually benefiting from. I would just like for them to work with me and resolve the issue. More than six months have passed and I have gotten nothing from them. No response, no let’s fix it, let’s work together. I just basically want to be able to use my property.”

8 On Your Side left several messages with the company’s corporate office Wednesday asking what is being done to find a resolution. We haven’t received a response, but we will update this story once we hear what they have to say.

8 On Your Side also contacted the Florida Department of Environmental Protection regarding Mullinex’s concerns. We were told officials with DEP have scheduled a site visit for next week to include a compliance inspection and permit determination.