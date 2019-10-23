Palmetto leaders propose ordinance to consider raising age to purchase tobacco, nicotine

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – You have to be 21 to buy tobacco products in 18 states.

As Florida lawmakers consider legislation, some local jurisdictions are also considering raising the age to buy tobacco and nicotine.

City leaders in Palmetto have drafted an ordinance that will hopefully prevent young people from getting hooked on nicotine and tobacco.

The assistant city clerk Amber Larowe crafted the ordinance.

Larowe, a mother of four, did some research and found that one in four teens admit to vaping.

This ordinance would prohibit any retailers citywide in Palmetto from selling cigarettes/vaping products to anyone under 21.

The City of Palmetto is tailoring its ordinance primarily after Ft. Lauderdale’s ordinance, using it as a template.

Palmetto would be the third location in Florida to adopt the ordinance. It passed in Ft. Lauderdale in September and already exists in Alachua county.

Larowe wanted to do this seeing the ’21 and up’ trend spreading nationwide, called Tobacco 21.

Larowe said she has support behind the ordnance from all five commissioners.

The first reading is at the next commission meeting November 16.

LATEST STORIES: