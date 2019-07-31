Palm Harbor man allegedly threatened to shoot and stab pet store staff

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palm Harbor man is behind bars Wednesday morning after he allegedly threatened to shoot and stab employees at a pet store because they wouldn’t let him pay with a mobile app.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Pet Supermarket, 32560 US Highway 19 North, and the manager said they closed the store as a safety precaution due to verbal threats they had received from a customer.

According to witnesses, Jonathan Edward Blaine, 34, had tried to buy pet food using a mobile app, but was told they no longer accept that type of payment, which caused him to become verbally argumentative and irate. His behavior reportedly escalated to the point that employees asked customers to move to the back of the store as a safety precaution, authorities said.

After causing the disturbance, Blaine left the store.

About 30 minutes later, the store’s manager got a phone call from the Pet Supermarket corporate office informing her that Blaine called customer service and made threats to stab or shoot someone at the business. He allegedly told customer service employees over the phone that he would stab or shoot someone if he ever came back to the store. Blaine also said that someone would have been shot that day if it wasn’t for his girlfriend.

Deputies found Blaine at his home in Palm Harbor and confiscated a handgun, which belonged to his live-in girlfriend. Blaine denied owning any weapons, but did admit to the allegations, deputies said.

Blaine was arrested and charged with one count of a false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive, a weapon of mass destruction or using firearms in a violent manner.

He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

