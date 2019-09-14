Owner of Tampa vape shop says don’t blame E-cigarettes for lung disease outbreak

TAMPA (WFLA) – The CDC announced they are investigating a multi-state outbreak of lung disease associated with e-cigarette users.

“In Tampa, we are probably the biggest,” says TD Bowen.

TD Bowen and his brother own Moon Mountain. Manufacturers of e-liquids they are upset to see the information released by the CDC after six people died and more than 380 cases of lung disease have appeared throughout the U.S., all linked to a history of vaping.

“I feel like it’s a blatant lie though, the headlines, because it’s not e-cigarettes that are doing it. There are ingredients and illicit drugs that are being sold on the street,” says Bowen.

The CDC says most patients have a history of using products containing THC and advise against buying them off the street.

“When you have cartridges with drugs in them being sold on the street we’re not the enforcement agency,” says Bowen.

Bowen argues the chemical from vitamin E singled out in one study is not in any of their products. Instead, it’s used as a cheap way to thin oil with THC found in E-liquid sold on the streets.

“A knee jerk reaction from the government just creates more mass hysteria,” says Bowen.

Moon Mountain is hosting a vaping expo on Oct. 12th and 13th at the Florida State Fairgrounds and plans to tackle what they call misinformation that affects their business.

More information on the expo can be found at Vapor Mania Expo’s website.