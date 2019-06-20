Owner being reunited with prosthetic ear lost at Holmes Beach

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A North Carolina man is being reunited with his prosthetic ear after it was lost on a beach in Manatee County.

The Holmes Beach Police Department started looking for the man earlier this week after the rubber appendage was found in the sand after the “World’s Strongest Man” contest took place on nearby Anna Maria Island.

On Thursday, police said the owner contacted detectives at the police department to claim the prosthetic ear.

“Thank you to all who shared the missing ear post!” the agency wrote on Facebook.

8 On Your Side is told the man and his wife were on vacation a couple of weeks ago when he went for a swim on Manatee Public Beach. The man says he put the ear in his pocket for safekeeping, but when he exited the water, it was gone.

The man says his wife saw the viral post on Facebook and immediately knew it was his. When he called police Thursday morning, the man said the ear cost approximately $3,500.

“It is a needle-in-a-haystack type of story,” said Detective Sgt. Brian Hall on the phone.

Hall says the family is sending paperwork to verify the ear belongs to them. The Holmes Beach Police Department will then send the ear to their North Carolina home via the mail.

