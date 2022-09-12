ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is giving away free anti-theft steering wheel locks if you own a Hyundai.

Owners of 2021 or older model Hyundai vehicles can stop by the police department to pick up the steering wheel lock.

Police said there has been an increase in the number of break-ins and thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in St. Petersburg in recent months.

In July, the police department reported that about 41% of cars stolen were Kia or Hyundai models.

Investigators said car thieves are using a technique to break into the steering column to start the vehicles and steal them.

“To combat the issue and prevent auto thefts, we also encourage drivers to lock your car doors to deter thieves, remove all valuables from sight before you leave your vehicle, and be aware of your surroundings when you park your vehicle. If you have a garage, use it to store your vehicle,” the police department posted on Facebook.

The police department said that the Hyundai Motor Company has provided a limited number of wheel locks to distribute to Hyundai owners.

Hyundai owners can pick up the steering wheel lock at the St. Petersburg Police Department lobby at 1301 1st Avenue North from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until supplies last.