Overnight fire rips through Oldsmar mansion

OLDSMAR, Fla (WFLA) – Overnight, multiple fire agencies battle a blaze in Oldsmar at a 10,000 square-foot home on Muirfield Way.

Deputy Chief Jason Gennaro from East Lake Tarpon Special Fire District tells 8 On Your Side they were advised there was fire in the garage and the house was full of smoke.

Once crews arrived, they could see flames ripping through the home. It took 30 firefighters more than an hour to get the flames under control.

8 On Your Side is told everyone made it out of the home but it is unsure exactly how many were inside at the time of the fire.

The Deputy Chief says 90% of the home is totaled and they are estimating the fire has caused more than $1 million in damage.

The fire is currently under investigation with the State Fire Marshall.