The Learning of Tomorrow Is Outdoors: Transitioning the classroom outdoors has risen to the forefront as COVID-19 continues to force social distancing. But this push and desire for outdoor learning is not new. In fact, the Natural Start Alliance, an organization pushing for more outdoor, hands-on learning, says that the number of “nature-based preschools” has jumped from 20 in 2008 to more than 250 in 2017. [citation] Studies show that learning is just as effective in the outdoors, helping to teach skills kids can’t get in the classroom. [citation]
The Outdoor Renaissance Is Here: America’s kids are caught in one of the largest mass migrations in recent history: the movement indoors and online. According to the Child Mind Institute, “the average American child is said to spend 4 to 7 minutes a day in unstructured play outdoors, and over 7 hours a day in front of a screen.” [citation]
Enter Outdoor School – kids can unplug from screens, reclaim their freedom, fire up their imaginations, and experience the wonders of the natural world. This new series from some of the most-recognized names in the outdoor community, encouraging kids to put away the screens and head outside, offering a definitive, interactive, skill-building guide for exploring and learning wherever they may be—rural, suburban, or urban. From pocket-sized, waterproof guidebooks full of quick tips, to extensive and interactive journals and sticker books, this is the series to have as you embark on your next outdoor adventure!