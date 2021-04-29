Outdoor School

News
Posted: / Updated:

The Learning of Tomorrow Is Outdoors: Transitioning the classroom outdoors has risen to the forefront as COVID-19 continues to force social distancing. But this push and desire for outdoor learning is not new. In fact, the Natural Start Alliance, an organization pushing for more outdoor, hands-on learning, says that the number of “nature-based preschools” has jumped from 20 in 2008 to more than 250 in 2017. [citation] Studies show that learning is just as effective in the outdoors, helping to teach skills kids can’t get in the classroom. [citation]

The Outdoor Renaissance Is Here: America’s kids are caught in one of the largest mass migrations in recent history: the movement indoors and online. According to the Child Mind Institute, “the average American child is said to spend 4 to 7 minutes a day in unstructured play outdoors, and over 7 hours a day in front of a screen.” [citation

Enter Outdoor School – kids can unplug from screens, reclaim their freedom, fire up their imaginations, and experience the wonders of the natural world.  This new series from some of the most-recognized names in the outdoor community, encouraging kids to put away the screens and head outside, offering a definitive, interactive, skill-building guide for exploring and learning wherever they may be—rural, suburban, or urban. From pocket-sized, waterproof guidebooks full of quick tips, to extensive and interactive journals and sticker books, this is the series to have as you embark on your next outdoor adventure!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss