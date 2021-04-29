Outdoor School

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The coronavirus pandemic has led to a big dip in community college enrollment, President Joe Biden said Wednesday during his first joint address to Congress.

"To win that competition for the future, in my view, we also need to make a once-in-a-generation investment in our families and our children. That's why I'm introducing the American Families Plan tonight, which addresses four of the biggest challenges facing American families and in turn America," he explained.