Orlando chef honored at White House this summer now accused of attempted murder

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) —Three months after an aspiring Central Florida chef was honored at the White House, he’s in the Orange County jail facing an attempted murder charge.

In July, Johnny Brummit was invited to speak during the one-year anniversary of the Trump administration’s Pledge to America’s Workers, which encourages companies to provide education and training.

Orange County Sheriff’s officials say 20-year-old Brummit became involved in an Oct. 17 dispute between a girlfriend and a bus station security officer. They left, but returned with the woman’s stepfather, who allegedly shot the guard several times, seriously injuring him.

Brummit was arrested last week along with James E. Hird Jr., 43, Talia Greene-Stover, 20. Brummit is being held without bond.

Three arrested for shooting security guard at Orlando bus stop, deputies say

Brummit was a graduate of Second Harvest Food Bank’s Culinary Training Program and was working as lead breakfast cook at Aloft Hotel in downtown Orlando.

LATEST STORIES: