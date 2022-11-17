TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Artemis I mission to the moon is well underway after the SLS rocket finally blasted off from Kennedy Space Center early Wednesday morning.

The space launch system (SLS) rocket’s job was to launch the Orion Spacecraft into an orbit around and beyond the moon. Despite several setbacks over the past couple of months, the rocket performed as designed when the engines ignited.

The second stage of SLS performed a long engine burn about two hours after launch, sending the Orion away from Earth’s low earth orbit, to the lunar orbit. As of Thursday morning, Orion is more than halfway to the moon traveling about 3,000 miles per hour, on average.

Orion position as of 6:30 am Thursday. Credit: NASA.

NASA has an interactive mission tracker featuring real-time information on where Orion is in relation to the Earth and the moon. It also has future mission details like engine burns and milestones of the mission.

You can find that interactive tracker here on NASA’s website under the Artemis mission details. It will take you through a helpful tutorial on how to use it when you first open it up.

The Orion capsule is equipped with 24 cameras inside and outside the spacecraft. Shortly after the capsule began to move away from Earth, we got some incredible views. Earth can be seen in the bottom right of the camera view with Orion in the foreground. You can clearly see on of the four large solar panels powering the capsule as well as the engines. The bigger main engine is used to help steer Orion and maneuver around the lunar orbit.

Inside the capsule you can see the manikin that is equipped with sensors to detect vibrations and forces upon launch. There are also radiation sensors on it to keep track of how much radiation astronauts may be exposed to on long duration missions. There is also a good view on one of Orion’s windows to give astronauts an outside view.