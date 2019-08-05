Onshore winds bring morning rain near the coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An onshore wind pattern has developed across Tampa Bay. This means, winds are coming off the Gulf of Mexico and may push a few showers onto the coast during the morning commute.

Throughout the day, showers and storms spread farther inland, and most of the rain will end early in the evening. Overall, there is a 40% chance of rain, and the humidity will be higher as well. Afternoon highs will be near 90 degrees.

It stays muggy with patchy clouds overnight, and lows will be in the upper 70s. A similar forecast is expected tomorrow. Showers start near the coast and push inland. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean. No development is expected in the next five days.