Rain and storms will be mainly inland Friday evening and taper off after sunset. Overnight will be partly cloudy with lows dropping to around 80 degrees. Saharan dust starts to dissipate this weekend which means rain chances will increase. With a weak front stalling near the panhandle, morning as well as afternoon showers and storms are possible.

Saturday will be the drier day this weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s. With more cloud cover and rain Sunday high temperatures may struggle to reach 90 degrees in some areas.

Rain chances will be much lower by the middle of next week as the cold front washes out to our north, but another front will stall in the panhandle Thursday and Friday providing higher rain chances. Lows all week long will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with highs in the low 90s.