Onshore Flow & Morning Rain Expected Again Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will be very warm and humid again with temps only dropping to around 80 degrees by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be humid and warm with highs back into the low 90s. There will be some showers near the coast in the morning and the rain will push inland into the evening. The rain chance is a little lower than you would expect in July at 30%.

Wednesday the same pattern will continue. An onshore flow will bring a few showers near the coast in the morning and then the rain will push inland into the afternoon and evening. The rain chance is once again 30% with highs in the low 90s.

Thursday is a transition day as we see just an stray shower or two in the morning near the coast and then rain pushing inland into the evening. By Friday a stronger easterly flow resumes.

