One year ago today: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna killed in helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) — One year ago Tuesday, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California.

The crash and deaths of Kobe and Gianna shocked the world. Bryant was four years removed from the NBA, where he spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five titles.

Also killed in the crash were John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri Altobelli, 46, their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Christina Mauser, 38; Sarah Chester, 45, her daughter Payton Chester, 13; and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

Bryant left behind his wife Venessa and their three children Natalia, Capri, and Bianka.

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” Vanessa wrote two weeks after the crash. ““It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me… It feels wrong.”