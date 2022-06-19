Rain areas will taper off before midnight giving way to a mostly clear sky. Lows Monday morning will drop into the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine to start the day. Storms arrive early to mid afternoon and linger through Monday evening with highs in the low to mid 90s.

A rare June cold front moves through early Tuesday drying things out and lowering humidity. Dew points will be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with very low rain chances. Lows will be in the mid 70s with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances increase heading into next weekend, but temperatures don’t change much. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s to around 80.