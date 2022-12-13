Temperatures overnight will be a bit warmer with lows dropping to the low and mid 60s. There could be areas of fog and haze Wednesday morning through about 9 am, but we can all expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day with highs rising to the low 80s in the Bay Area. It will also be slightly more humid before a cold front arrives Thursday.

The best chance of rain and storms will come early afternoon in northern counties, mid afternoon for the Bay Area, and late afternoon in southern counties. There is a slight risk of severe weather with the front which would most likely include strong, gusty wind. An isolated tornado or two certainly isn’t out of the question.

Rain ends early Friday as highs only rise to around 70 degrees. You’ll need the jacket Saturday morning as lows drop to the mid 50s.

Another storm system will bring rain to the area Saturday night into Sunday with sunshine returning during the afternoon. Sunday will be the coolest day of the next several with highs only topping out in the mid 60s.

Monday morning will be the coldest with many locations dipping into the 40s while Tampa drops to the lower 50s.

Yet another system will bring rain Tuesday and Wednesday keeping temperatures well below average.