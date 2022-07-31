Sunday starts out warm and humid with temperatures in the lower 80s across the Bay Area. Record heat is possible again today with highs expected to top out in the mid 90s. There is a slightly higher chance of rain today, but only a 30% chance and any showers should occur late in the day.

Showers and storms will be more widespread Monday and arrive much earlier, during the early and mid afternoon hours. Lows Monday start out around 80 degrees with highs in the mid 90s, but below record levels.

Tuesday could feature a coastal morning shower and scattered afternoon storms. For the rest of the week and next weekend expect sunny mornings and stormy afternoons with lows in the upper 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s.