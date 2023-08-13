Sunday starts out dry and warm with temperatures in the low 80s. An excessive heat warning will be in effect from 11 am until 7 pm as heat index values rise to over 110 degrees. Showers and storms will form early this afternoon and linter into the evening as highs rise to record levels, topping out in the mid 90s.

Midday showers and storms linger Monday as well with high temperatures again topping out in the mid 90s.

Showers arrive earlier Tuesday, but more clouds and rain both morning and afternoon Wednesday through Friday will keep high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Afternoon and evening storms return next weekend with lows in the upper 70s and highs returning to the mid 90s.