Old Navy ditches red, white and blue for Fourth of July

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To celebrate its 25 anniversary, Old Navy is mixing things up this year.

For the first time, the company is ditching red, white and blue for the Fourth of July and is instead releasing a line of limited edition purple flag T-shirts, 1,994 of them to be exact.

Why purple you might ask? Because it illustrates what happens when the American flag’s colors red, white and blue come together.

Old Navy says this purple T-shirt is meant to celebrate and promote belonging, and serve as a reminder that we are one nation not defined by the current labels of “red” and “blue.”

The shirts will retail for $5. You can purchase one online at OldNavy.com/Purple.

The brand first started in 1994.