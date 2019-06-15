Old Navy $1 flip flop sale underway today

TAMPA (WFLA) – Old Navy’s annual flip flop sale gets underway today.

Select flip flops in solid colors that normally cost $3.99 will be on sale for just $1 both in-store and online.

Shoppers can purchase up to 10 pairs in stores and five pairs on-line while supplies last. Before noon local time, customers can get a free pair with a $24 purchase.

And there’s a chance to win money and prizes by participating in the golden flip flop hunt.

A select number of golden flip flops will be hidden throughout every old navy store the lucky shopper who finds one will have a chance at winning $24,000.

For more details visit Old Navy’s website.