Old bras could help save an injured turtle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/CNN) – A North Carolina animal rescue group wants your old bra to help injured turtles recover.

The group uses the clasps on the unmentionables to keep the turtles damaged shells together.

“80 percent of (turtles) are hit by cars, the other 5 percent are hit by boats,” said Keenan Freitas, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue worker.

The team repairs the reptiles using some expected instruments: glue and a little tape. And, you can’t forget bra clasps.

“It’s just these little ingenious things that people have created in the past that we can use today to help animals out,” Freitas said.

This simple repair is both affordable and sustainable.

“Recycle something that would go into a landfill, and I mean they’re helping a turtle, who want to help a turtle?” she said.

If you’d like to help out, you can send bras to the rescue center at: Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, PO Box 1484 in Indian Trail, NC, 28079.