MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – An Ohio man wanted for several crimes including murder, fled across the country to Florida where he was later arrested.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, Jvonnie Chandler, 26, of Cincinnati was arrested and taken into custody by the Miami Police Department on Thursday following an outstanding murder warrant.

The Cincinnati Police Department stated that on Oct. 11, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4379 Reading Road in Cincinnati. Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim, Monty Reid, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Over a month later, on Nov. 24, Cincinnati police responded to a car crash that Chandler was involved in. When officers arrived on scene, Chandler had fled, prompting a SWAT situation.

According to NBC Affiliate WLWT5, SWAT closed off a parking garage and surrounding streets to locate the wanted man.

After his arrest by the Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit, Chandler is now awaiting extradition back to Ohio.