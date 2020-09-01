LIVE NOW /
Ohio city unearths 880-pound mystery during river clean-up

News

by: Tony Mirones

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH)– One Ohio city has an 880-pound mystery on their hands.

Volunteers at the Delaware, Ohio, annual Olentangy River Clean-up grabbed the usual items: bicycles, cans, sheet metal, and trash.

However, one item was so large it needed a backhoe to dredge it from the depths of the river onto the bank.

City of Delaware Public Utilities was not sure what to make of the 880-pound object. The metal was shaped like a squashed Hershey Kiss.

When the department published the pictures on social media, they had some fun with it and tagged NASA that they had recovered one of its space capsules that had gone off course. The readers of the post had legitimate options like, “Part of a buoy?” and others replied with GIFs of alien spacecraft.

Regardless, the metal was recycled and the money was donated to the Olentangy Watershed Alliance.

