SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A Shaker Heights, Ohio police officer has once again found himself called to the rescue of wildlife in distress.

Body camera video shows Patrolman Andrew Chenevy running up to a backyard swimming pool and then pulling a struggling fawn from the water.

In the video shared to the department’s Facebook page, you can hear the baby deer cry out.

The department wrote, “We’re glad we could help the newcomer live to swim another day!”

Department officials said this isn’t Chenevy’s first animal rescue. He previously helped another officer rescue a squirrel from a lacrosse net.

Good work, Patrolman Chenevy!