North Port school bus stop moved after parents complain about sex offender

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – District officials are changing the location of a bus stop in North Port, after parents complained it was in front of a home where a sex offender resides.

Effective Monday, the new bus stop will be located at the intersection of South Salford Blvd. and Barbary Lane when school starts.

It’s four blocks away from the old bus stop at South Salford Blvd. and Allure Lane.

Parents voiced their concerns to district officials about a sex offender living near the school bus stop earlier this year.

Under Florida law, the registered sex offender did nothing wrong when he moved into the home.

After 8 On Your Side started asking questions, the school district decided to move the bus stop a couple of blocks away from the sex offender’s residence.

FDLE records show the sex offender was sentenced to prison for rape and sexual abuse in Kentucky.

The female victim was a minor.

The house he moved into is located directly in front of a bus stop.

School officials and law enforcement said even though he’s not allowed near a school, he is allowed to live near a bus stop.

The new stop may impact students who attend Cranberry Elementary, Heron Creek Middle School and North Port High School.

Officials said pick up and drop off times will remain similar with out delays.

The School district encourages all families to familiarize themselves with bus stop safety. Here are a few quick reminders for families to keep in mind:

Visit the bus stop and show your child where to wait for the bus safely: at least three giant steps (six feet) away from the curb.

Remind your child that the bus stop is not a place to run or play.

Remind your child to never speak to strangers at the bus stop.

Stay at the bus stop and don’t leave the location unattended.

Try to arrive at the bus stop at least five minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive.

