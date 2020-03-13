Offices nationwide preparing to work from home amid coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Several Congressional offices and companies across the United States are quickly telling employees to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus a national emergency, in addition to encouraging everyone to stay home as much as possible. Within hours, thousands of companies rushed to clear their cubicles and adopt a telework policy.

Chris Fussell, president of a leadership consulting firm called McChrystal Group, says a lot of employees thrive in an office environment, so the shift to isolation can be tricky.

“There are plenty of folks further down in the organization that depend on the discussion in the cafeteria or the coffee in the morning or in the hallway,” Fussell said.

Fussell says the best way companies can keep the office ambiance is by implementing daily phone calls.

“Create very quick conference calls – which is great,” Fussell said.

Spotify and Nestle closed their offices for two weeks. Others told employees to stay home until further notice.

It’s not clear how long will this last.

