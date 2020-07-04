Officer shot and killed, suspect found dead in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say an intoxicated gunman holding a beer shot and killed an officer who was responding to a disturbance call in a Home Depot store parking lot early Saturday morning.
The police chief of Toledo said at a news conference that Officer Anthony Dia was shot in the chest and later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Witnesses told police the gunman shot the officer and then went into a wooded area. The gunman was later found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
He was only described as a 57-year-old white man.
The chief says Dia is survived by his wife and a 2-year-old child.
