Officer shares pizza lunch with homeless woman

GOLDSBORO, NC (CNN) — A North Carolina police officer is going viral after he was pictured sharing a moment of compassion with a person in need.
Officer Michael Rivers, of the Goldsboro Police Department was on his lunch break when he came upon a homeless woman wearing a shirt that read “Homeless: The fastest way of becoming a nobody.”
He asked her if she’d eaten, to which she replied no.
Rivers told CNN, “God put it on my heart to get her lunch.”
He got pizzas at a nearby restaurant and for 45 minutes he ate and talked with the woman, who said her name was Michelle.
A passerby snapped a picture of the heartwarming moment and posted it to Facebook.
