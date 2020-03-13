Officer shares pizza lunch with homeless woman

GOLDSBORO, NC (CNN) — A North Carolina police officer is going viral after he was pictured sharing a moment of compassion with a person in need.

Officer Michael Rivers, of the Goldsboro Police Department was on his lunch break when he came upon a homeless woman wearing a shirt that read “Homeless: The fastest way of becoming a nobody.”

He asked her if she’d eaten, to which she replied no.

Rivers told CNN, “God put it on my heart to get her lunch.”

He got pizzas at a nearby restaurant and for 45 minutes he ate and talked with the woman, who said her name was Michelle.

A passerby snapped a picture of the heartwarming moment and posted it to Facebook.

