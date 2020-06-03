Officer quits after being told he can’t kneel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO/CNN) — Video of an Oklahoma officer who quit when he wasn’t allowed to take a knee with protesters Saturday has gone viral on social media.

“Take my badge, and I won’t come back,” said the unidentified officer.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said the officer was needed to guard inmates inside the jail instead.

This all started on Saturday when a protest turned violent suddenly.

“Protesters who really turned into rioters tried to breach the jail, set one of our vans on fire, and were knocking out windows,” said Mark Meyers, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

In an attempt to fight off the crowd, the Oklahoma County deputies needed some back up.

“We had jailers, detention officers here and it was really an all hands-on deck,” said Meyers.

“Yesterday, my life was on the line and you had me out here on shifts,” said the unidentified officer.

This man, who didn’t want this face on TV, was asked to help protect the jail on Saturday until trained deputies could arrive.

According to officials, this man saw all the deputies and other law enforcement officers take a knee and interact peacefully with some of the protesters on Sunday.

“So, when you had me on shifts ya’ll told me I couldn’t take a knee so today I’m going to take a knee and he said, ‘no you can’t take a knee,’” said the officer.

“This individual is a detention officer and if our detention officers decided they want to walk outside and leave the inmates to themselves, that makes no sense,” said Meyers.

The sheriff’s department says if employees want to protest or take a knee with protesters there is a way.

“Take the day off,” said Meyers.

“I won’t come back, here I am protesting,” the officer said.

The officer in question wants to remain anonymous and does not want to make further comment at this time.

LATEST STORIES: