TAMPA (WFLA) – O Romeo, Romeo! Wherefore art thou? Apparently, ZooTampa is the answer.

A pair of manatees, named Romeo and Juliet, who have resided at Miami Seaquarium since the late 1950’s, have been successfully relocated to Tampa under the direction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, according to the ZooTampa.

The pair originally arrived in Miami before the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act were enacted, and calls for Miami Seaquarium to provide a better social group for the manatees led to their transfer to Tampa, according to a press release Tuesday.

The manatees were accompanied by a team of veterinarians and animal care specialists, and the animals are undergoing examinations at their new home.

“We are grateful to all organizations involved in this intricate operation including law enforcement partners for successfully transporting Romeo and Juliet to ZooTampa,” stated the Zoo’s Senior Vice President of Animal Health, Education and Conservation Dr. Cynthia Stringfield. “Our team of experts, alongside specialists from numerous organizations including USFWS, FWC, and the MRP will review the health assessment to determine the next steps and long-term plan for both animals. Meanwhile, Romeo and Juliet will receive around the clock highest quality care from a dedicated team of professionals.”

Both Romeo and Juliet are over 65 years old and weigh over 3,000 pounds.