O.J. Howard says watching Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cups has motivated Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He is a professional football player with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but, if you did not recognize his face, you may have assumed he plays for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

O.J. Howard, a tight end with the Buccaneers, joined a Zoom meeting on Monday wearing a Lightning hat and a Lightning T-shirt. Obviously, he fielded a question about his wardrobe.

“Being around that is a cool experience, man. Obviously, the guys winning was cool,” he said, “but it is awesome when your city can bring home championships in all kinds of sports so it makes it fun for us.”

He was also asked if watching the Lightning win back to back Stanley Cups adds to his desire to win back to back Lombardi Trophies.

“It makes us want to go out and motivate us to go do it again also so it is all fun,” said Howard.