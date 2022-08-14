EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A New York City taxi driver was killed in Queens when he confronted passengers who refused to pay for the ride, officials said.

Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Edgemere section around 6:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Gyimah dropped off multiple passengers at that location who allegedly ran off without paying, according to the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers.

Gyimah got out of his taxi and chased them down on foot. When Gyimah confronted the passengers, at least one of them hit him, causing him to fall to the ground and injure his head, police said.

Gyimah was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. So far, no arrests have been made.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the arrests of the passengers.

“This is a poor hardworking man, how can you leave your home and NOT return, this is outrageous. We are angry, we are in disbelief, we want justice for Mr Gyimah. I spoke to Commissioner Sewell and she assured us that the NYPD will find those responsible,” New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers spokesperson Fernando Mateo said in a statement.

Gyimah leaves behind a wife and four young children. Big Apple Taxi Fleet Management, who Gyimah worked for, will be covering Gyimah’s funeral expenses, Mateo said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Gyimah’s family has raised more than $18,000 as of Saturday night.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).