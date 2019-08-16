2 packages found near NY subway station not explosive, police say

NEW YORK (WFLA) – New York City police say two suspicious packages that were reported near a subway station during Friday morning’s commute are not explosive.

According to NBC New York, law enforcement sources say the items “closely resembled pressure or rice cookers.” Their report says the packages were found near an elevator and near a platform at a subway station in lower Manhattan.

Police evacuated the subway station as a precaution. NYPD’s Bomb Squad was called to the scene to investigate.

Authorities later determined the packages were not explosive.