NY Gov. Cuomo helps establish COVID-19 testing site in St. Petersburg

FILE – In this March 13, 2020, file photo New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 coronavirus infection testing facility at Glen Island Park, in New Rochelle, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that his state will donate supplies and establish a COVID-19 testing site in St. Petersburg.

The new site is a collaborated effort by Cuomo and St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman. It will be located at the Pinellas Community Church and provide up to 500 tests per day.

New York State will also provide the following PPE supplies to St. Pete:

124,000 Surgical Masks (50 cases)

7,500 VTM Test Kits

7,500 Gowns

11,500 Gloves

7,500 N95 Masks

7,500 Face Shields

1,250 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer

1,200 Sanitizing Wipes

120 Goggles

10 Closed Circuit Ventilators

10 iPads to assist with tele-health needs

“Throughout this public health crisis I have admired Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s leadership and ability to clearly communicate to both New Yorkers and our nation,” Kriseman said. “As Florida continues to confront the worst of COVID-19, I am grateful for the State of New York’s technical assistance and guidance.”

New York has donated nearly 250,000 items of PPE and testing materials to other states combating spikes of the virus.

“In our time of need, I asked on one dark day when I was doing a briefing for volunteers to come help us,” Cuomo said. “I asked for doctors and nurses to come to New York, and 30,000 people from across the country rolled up their sleeves to help. I know I speak for all New Yorkers when I say we will always be grateful for that help that came to us, and we are paying back the favor today by sending PPE to St. Petersburg.”

