Nurse skips graduation to join fight against COVID-19

(KSNT/CNN) – A Kansas woman who is about to graduate from nursing school is already making a difference in the fight against COVID-19—in another state.

Taylor Vandeloo works at Ascenscion via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas, and is also a full-time nursing student at Hutchinson Community College.

“I never thought that I would be in the middle of nursing school, going through a pandemic,” she said.

Taylor won’t be at her graduation on Monday because she is in Indiana, working at a partner facility that was hit hard by the novel coronavirus.

“I went into nursing to help and to care for people and so this was the perfect opportunity. I felt called to come up here I mean,” Vandeloo said.

The facility Vandeloo is working at has been dealing with a shortage of medical gowns, so she’s taken it upon herself to find more. She told a college advisory and they helped her find a place in Indiana that is donating gowns. Now her temporary workplace is getting hundreds of them, all thanks to her.

“I got chills when she told me. I got chills, just because I helped do that. I impacted that. I made a difference. And that was the whole point of this, like I wanted to come up here and make a difference and help.”

Vandeloo is expected to keep helping the facility before heading back to Kansas on Saturday.

