Showers and storms are tapering off Saturday evening giving way to a partly cloudy sky. There could be a few showers lingering overnight, but the heaviest rain will arrive Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 70s. Expect rain and storms along the coast Sunday morning through lunchtime before rain moves inland and eventually the east coast late in the afternoon. With more sunshine highs will rise to around 90 degrees.

Storm timing stays the same Monday and Tuesday with rain arriving early and pushing toward the east coast late in the day. Lows will be in the upper 70s with highs in the upper 80s with slightly more cloud cover.

Storms will impact our area mainly during the afternoon Wednesday, but as another cold front stalls to our north Thursday and into the weekend expect morning and afternoon storms later next week with highs in the upper 80s.