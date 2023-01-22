Sunday starts out on the mild side with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. There won’t be much sun throughout the day with highs in the mid 70s. There could be a few isolated showers ahead of a cold front today and it will be breezy at times with a south wind between 10 and 15 mph.

A cold front arrives tonight bringing showers and maybe a few storms with it. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s overnight with highs Monday struggling to reach 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday and much of Wednesday will be dry until yet another front arrives and brings rain and storms late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

It turns cold just in time for the Gasparilla parade with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid to upper 60s next weekend with lots of sunshine.